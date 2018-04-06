Seagreen targets 1050MW ceiling

SSE and Fluor are seeking permission to boost top power to more than 1050MW at the consented but unbuilt Seagreen Alpha and Bravo offshore wind farms in Scotland.

The partners have applied for a variation that would remove the 525MW capacity limit at each of the projects in the outer Firth of Tay off Angus. No other changes would be made to consented parameters.

Turbines are currently pegged at up to 209.7 metres with rotors of up to 167 metres.

SSE and Fluor said changes would prepare the way for the upcoming Contracts for Difference auction in spring 2019. "This auction will be extremely competitive and it is therefore essential that the Seagreen consents maximise the chances of success,” they said.

The partners earlier this year sought an extension to the current deadline for work to start on the project in order to accommodate CfD windows. The pair has also initiated discussion with officials over a separate new design, layout and power boost to 1500MW.

Image: SSE assets include the Greater Gabbard wind farm (Innogy)