UK utility adds Orsted energy

UK utility Northumbrian Water has signed a deal with Danish energy supplier Orsted to power its 1,858 sites using renewable electricity for the next four years.

The deal, which begins this month, builds on the sustainable measures already taken by the water company – including using 100% of its sewage sludge for energy at its treatment works in Howdon, on Tyneside, the company said.

Related Stories Orsted, Eversource Connecticut tilt

02 Apr 2018

Bay State opens public doors

28 Nov 2017 Orsted supplies renewable electricity from nine offshore wind farms in the UK, with the energy backed by Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin.

Orsted Sales (UK) managing director Jeff Whittingham added: “Orsted is driving the transition to low-carbon energy systems in the UK, and we believe that businesses should have access to renewable electricity supply without incurring additional cost.

“Naturally, we are delighted that Northumbrian Water shares our ambition of creating this greener energy future. It's exciting that such a large and trusted UK supplier places such a strong emphasis on sustainability.”

Image: Orsted