Enel wins 285MW in India

Gujarat wind project backed by 25-year energy supply contract

Enel wins 285MW in India image 06/04/2018

Enel, through its India unit BLP Energy, has won the right to sign a 25-year energy supply contract for a 285MW wind farm in Gujarat.

Enel will be investing more than $290m (€237m) in the construction of the project with operations expected to start in the second half of next year.

The project was awarded under the national wind tender issued by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The SECI will support the project with a contract for the purchase of specified volumes of energy.

Enel head of global renewable energies division Enel green power Antonio Cammisecra said:  “We are very pleased about this first tender award in India.

“With this award, we have made an important step forward in strengthening and consolidating our presence in a country we consider strategic.”

Image: Enel

