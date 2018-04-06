Enel wins 285MW in India

Enel, through its India unit BLP Energy, has won the right to sign a 25-year energy supply contract for a 285MW wind farm in Gujarat.



Enel will be investing more than $290m (€237m) in the construction of the project with operations expected to start in the second half of next year.



The SECI will support the project with a contract for the purchase of specified volumes of energy.



Enel head of global renewable energies division Enel green power Antonio Cammisecra said: “We are very pleased about this first tender award in India.



“With this award, we have made an important step forward in strengthening and consolidating our presence in a country we consider strategic.”

