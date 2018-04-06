Voith to rev Luxembourg motor

Voith Hydro has won an order to modernise a motor-generator in the Vianden pumped storage plant in Luxembourg.

The 1045MW facility, located on the German border, feeds directly into the German grid.

07 Mar 2014 The project covers the design, calculation, construction, delivery and assembly of one of the facility’s two most powerful machines.

The new machine will be fitted with a modern starting frequency converter.

Voith Hydro project manager in Germany Stefan Linhart said: “This replaces the direct start-up of the machine via start-up current limiting reactors and a complex damper winding for the generator rotor.

“With the new starting frequency converter the machine can respond even faster to load fluctuations in the power grid.”

The work on the machine, which will ensure more efficient electricity production, is expected to be completed by 2021, the company said.

