Voith to rev Luxembourg motor

Order secured to upgrade motor-generator at pumped storage plant in Vianden

06/04/2018

Voith Hydro has won an order to modernise a motor-generator in the Vianden pumped storage plant in Luxembourg.

The 1045MW facility, located on the German border, feeds directly into the German grid.

The project covers the design, calculation, construction, delivery and assembly of one of the facility’s two most powerful machines.

The new machine will be fitted with a modern starting frequency converter.

Voith Hydro project manager in Germany Stefan Linhart said: “This replaces the direct start-up of the machine via start-up current limiting reactors and a  complex damper winding for the generator rotor.

“With the new starting frequency converter the machine can respond even faster to load fluctuations in the power grid.”

The work on the machine, which will ensure more efficient electricity production, is expected to be completed by 2021, the company said.

Image: Generator at the pumped storage plant in Vianden  (Voith Hydro)

