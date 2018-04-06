Articles Filter

SSE pumps up Coire Glas hydro

Highland project could produce 30GWh under revised application

SSE pumps up Coire Glas hydro image 06/04/2018

SSE has filed to build a 1500MW pumped-storage hydro project near Fort Augustus in the Scottish Highlands.

The utility developer submitted a Section 36 application that would upgrade an existing consent at Coire Glas from 600MW, providing a storage capacity of 30GWh.

The bigger scheme will require a larger underground powerhouse and other related infrastructure but the overall size of the reservoirs unchanged.

SSE has previously called on the UK government to introduce specific supports for pumped-storage hydro projects.

Coire Glas was originally consented by Scottish ministers in 2013.

Image: Coire Glas will be on the opposite side of the Great Glen from SSE's operational Glendoe project (SSE)

