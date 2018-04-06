Articles Filter

Nordex opens Brazil tower plant

Production begins on 65 structures for Lagoa do Barro project

The Nordex Group has opened a tower production plant in the north Brazilian state of Piaui.

The facility is expected to produce the 65 concrete towers required for the Lagoa do Barro wind farm, which Nordex will be installing soon.

Nordex, in opening the plant, is able to optimise the construction costs of the project and complete construction work with minimum environmental impact, the company said.

Nordex Group head of sales Brazil and project manager said: “We also wanted to ensure that the local population directly benefits from the project.

“Tower production alone will provide work for some 300 people.”

