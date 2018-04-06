EDPR on Indiana solar run

EDP Renewables and Hoosier Energy Rural Electric Cooperative have signed a power purchase agreement for the 200MW Riverstart solar park in Randolph county, Indiana.

The park will feature the largest solar array in the state and is expected to be operational in 2022, EDPR said.

Hoosier Energy chief executive Steve Smith said: “The Riverstart solar park will provide an economical source of renewable energy for the next two decades and is a great fit for our members’ long-term needs.

“We appreciate the relationship we have with EDPR and look forward to working with them to make this project a success.”

