SPR hires East Anglia fleet

ScottishPower Renewables has awarded a £4m contract to Turner Iceni to provide support for the construction of the 714MW East Anglia 1 offshore wind farm.

The Lowestoft-based marine services company will provide crew transfer vessels for the construction and commissioning phases of the £2.5bn project.

East Anglia 1 project director for Charlie Jordan said: “We are now only a few weeks away from the first components of the wind farm being installed offshore on the East Anglia 1 project, after several months of good progress being made on the onshore cable and substation work.

“Turner Iceni will have an important role to play in making sure that our offshore work programme is successfully delivered, and the fact that they have a strong team based in Lowestoft was an added bonus for us.

“With this contract in place, and work due to start soon on our new operations and maintenance facility, it is fantastic to see activity levels increasing in Lowestoft to support the wind farm.”

