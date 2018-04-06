Dutch float airborne study

Dutch company Ampyx Power has published a report on research conducted into the offshore floating application of its airborne wind energy system (AWES).



The system, which generates electricity from wind using an aircraft flying at 500m, could be deployed on relatively small anchored floating platforms, according to Ampyx Power.



11 Apr 2017 This would allow for the deployment of AWES in places where using conventional turbines would be economically or technically impossible.



The research – the Sea-Air-Farm project - was carried out by a consortium of Ampyx Power, Energy Research Centre Netherlands (ECN), Marin (Maritime Research Institute Netherlands) and Mocean Offshore, and backed by Topsector Energy with the Dutch ministry of economic affairs.



Project manager of the Sea-Air-Farm initiative Bernard van Hemert said: “Based on the fundamentals of our technology, we expected that it has great potential for deep offshore application, to see this validated by a strong and knowledgeable consortium installs confidence that Ampyx Power is on the right track.”



The consortium researched the offshore application of floating AWES and the possibilities an entire airborne wind farm.

Image: Ampyx Power