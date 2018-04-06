Articles Filter

Van Oord, MHI Vestas demo joy

Borssele 5 innovation winner also includes Green Giraffe, Investri

Van Oord, MHI Vestas demo joy image 06/04/2018

A consortium including Van Oord, Investri Offshore and Green Giraffe has been selected as the winner of the 19MW Borssele 5 offshore wind innovation tender in the Netherlands.

The Two Towers group, as they are known, will deploy MHI Vestas 9.5MW turbines atop monopile foundations featuring “slip joint” technology.

The zone is some 20km off the coast of Zeeland and is due to be operational in 2021. Van Oord will tackle design and offshore works, Green Giraffe will assist with project management and financing while Investri provides the project director.

Slip joint foundations are described as “maintenence-free” with reduced installation time.

Also being deployed will be “revolutionary eco-designs” for scour protection.

Image: MHI Vestas

