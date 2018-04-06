Van Oord, MHI Vestas demo joy

A consortium including Van Oord, Investri Offshore and Green Giraffe has been selected as the winner of the 19MW Borssele 5 offshore wind innovation tender in the Netherlands.

The Two Towers group, as they are known, will deploy MHI Vestas 9.5MW turbines atop monopile foundations featuring “slip joint” technology.

02 Feb 2018 The zone is some 20km off the coast of Zeeland and is due to be operational in 2021. Van Oord will tackle design and offshore works, Green Giraffe will assist with project management and financing while Investri provides the project director.

Slip joint foundations are described as “maintenence-free” with reduced installation time.

Also being deployed will be “revolutionary eco-designs” for scour protection.

Image: MHI Vestas