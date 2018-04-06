US to offer new offshore zones

The US government is progressing offshore wind zones in federal waters off Massachusetts and in the New York/New Jersey Bight.

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke told delegates at the IPF offshore wind conference in Princeton that initiatives would make “American energy great” and "wind energy greater”.

"The proposed sale area has tremendous offshore wind energy potential and the responsible development of it continues to play a big role in the administration’s America-first offshore energy strategy,” said Zinke.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is also publishing a call for information and nominations for a further area off NY/NJ.

Waters under consideration are described as Fairways North and South and Hudson North and South. The call area includes 222 whole blocs and 172 partial blocs on the outer continental shelf.

Nominations and comments will be taken between 11 April and 29 May.

