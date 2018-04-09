Statkraft shows Norwegian mettle

Statkraft is to supply electricity to Hydro Energi, a subsidiary of Norwegian aluminium company Norsk Hydro, under a new power contract covering the 2021-2038 period.

A total of 15.5 terrawatt-hours of electricity will be supplied, with 0.75TWh a year delivered from 2021 to 2030 and 1TWh annually from 2031 to 2038.

The deal will supply electricity to Norsk Hydro's aluminium plants in Norway when an existing contract with Statkraft expires.

Statkraft executive vice president market operations and IT Hallvard Granheim said: “We are very happy to extend our extensive and long-lasting cooperation with Hydro Energi. The Norwegian power-intensive industry is our most important customer.”

Norsk Hydro head of energy and corporate business development Arvid Moss said: “We have a good and long-standing relation with Statkraft, and I am pleased that we have been able to secure additional long-term renewable power for our Norwegian aluminium portfolio at competitive terms.”

Image: Statkraft