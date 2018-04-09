K2 crowns US king

Consultancy K2 Management has appointed Lars Andersen as president and managing director of its North American operations.

He replaces Carsten Jensen, who has left the company by mutual agreement after more than seven years as US chief.

Andersen (pictured) has held several roles in the wind industry, including chief executive of US outfit Ogin, president of Vestas Wind Systems activities in China and an advisor to DE Shaw in New York.

He said. “I am excited to be joining the dynamic and talented team at K2 Management. With the transition to renewable energy well underway, I am confident we can support the North American market in developing even better projects for our clients, and continuing to play a role in lowering the cost of energy.”

K2 Management chief executive Henrik Stamer said: “Lars’ track record, international experience and industry contacts are second to none and we are thrilled to have him on board.”

