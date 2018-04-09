Jordan joy for GE

GE Renewable Energy is to supply turbines totalling 100MW to the Mass wind farm in Jordan under development by Mass Energy Group Holding.

The project, which is scheduled to be operational by the end of 2019, will feature 3.6-137 hardware.

GE and partner Elecnor have signed a contract for the engineering, procurement and construction of the project.

The wind farm, which will be located in the Rashadeh region, will contribute to the country's Vision 2025 initiative to increase the share of renewables in the total energy mix to 11%.

GE onshore wind business general manager in Middle East, North Africa and Turkey Manar Al Moneef said: “Through our cooperation with Mass Global for its first project in Jordan, we are proud to provide our advanced wind technology that is ideally suited for Jordan and the region’s needs.”

