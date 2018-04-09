Topside triumph for Arkona

Eon has installed the topside for the offshore substation at its 385MW Arkona wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

The jacket foundation for the platform was put in place last week.

Seaway Heavy Lifting vessel Oleg Strashnov carried out the installation job.

The substation, which is located at the project site some 35km north-east of the island of Rugen, will be used by the Arkona wind farm and transmission operator 50Hertz.

It will export power to the grid via the 93km Ostwind 1 cable system and 50Hertz’s onshore substation in Lubmin.

Meanwhile, Vroon Offshore Services subsea-support walk-to-work vessel VOS Stone has started work at Arkona.

The vessel is providing offshore logistic support to VBMS during array cabling operations.

In the mid-summer, VOS Stone will provide similar services to Eon during commissioning of the wind farm.

The vessel is fitted with an Ampelmann A400 motion-compensated gangway system, a 50-tonne active-heave-compensated crane and can accommodate 60 personnel.

The Arkona wind farm will feature 60 Siemens Gamesa 6.4MW turbines and is expected to be commissioned in 2019.

