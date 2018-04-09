Njord Offshore CTV aces exam

The BMT-designed crew transfer vessel (CTV) Njord Zenith has completed sea trials, achieving speeds of 27 knots.

The CTV (pictured) is the first of two 27-metre vessels being built by by Cheoy Lee Shipyards in China and is destined for Njord Offshore.

“This hull form gives added waterline length resulting in excellent high-speed performance during transit, yet optimised zero-speed sea-keeping performance, minimising the unwanted vertical buoyancy forces that may otherwise be experienced during push-up operations in head seas,” he said.

Njord Zenith also has an active fender system and is propelled by quad Volvo IPS 900 engines.

It has a maximum fuel bunkering capacity of 52,000 litres or a combined cargo/fuel capacity deadweight of up to 50 tonnes, and can transport up to 24 personnel.

Lawless said: “Njord Zenith is the largest, most versatile, multi-role CTV we have launched to date and is a step change with regards to both fuel and deadweight capacity.”

Image: BMT