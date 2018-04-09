Njord Offshore CTV aces exam
BMT-designed 27-metre vessel successfully completes sea trials
The BMT-designed crew transfer vessel (CTV) Njord Zenith has completed sea trials, achieving speeds of 27 knots.
The CTV (pictured) is the first of two 27-metre vessels being built by by Cheoy Lee Shipyards in China and is destined for Njord Offshore.
BMT technical director Jago Lawless said the CTV is the first designed by the company that has a Z-bow hull form.
“This hull form gives added waterline length resulting in excellent high-speed performance during transit, yet optimised zero-speed sea-keeping performance, minimising the unwanted vertical buoyancy forces that may otherwise be experienced during push-up operations in head seas,” he said.
Njord Zenith also has an active fender system and is propelled by quad Volvo IPS 900 engines.
It has a maximum fuel bunkering capacity of 52,000 litres or a combined cargo/fuel capacity deadweight of up to 50 tonnes, and can transport up to 24 personnel.
Lawless said: “Njord Zenith is the largest, most versatile, multi-role CTV we have launched to date and is a step change with regards to both fuel and deadweight capacity.”
Image: BMT