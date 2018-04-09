Scots unveil green youth finalists

Scottish Renewables has shortlisted 36 finalists for Scotland’s Young Professionals Green Energy Awards 2018.

Over 80 people, who have worked in Scotland’s renewable energy industry for five years or less, were originally nominated for the 10 categories.

Finalists include John Freeburn, who works for installation contractors Windhoist in Ayrshire, Miles Franklin, lead engineer at energy storage company Gravitricity, and James Williamson, a graduate trainee mechanical engineer at SSE.

The full list of finalists can be found here.

The winners will be announced at an event at the Glasgow Science Centre on Thursday 24 May.

Image: the 2017 winners (Scottish Renewables)