North Kent spins in Ontario
Samsung and Pattern Energy wind farm features Siemens Gamesa hardware
Samsung Renewable Energy and Pattern Energy Group have started operations at the 100MW North Kent wind farm in Ontario, Canada.
The project, which is located in the municipality of Chatham-Kent, comprises 34 Siemens Gamesa 3.2MW turbines.
Approximately 175 workers were employed during peak construction, with 10 full-time jobs created for ongoing operations and maintenance.
The Municipality of Chatham-Kent holds a 15% equity interest in the wind farm through its affiliate Entegrus Renewable Energy, while the Bkejwanong First Nation also holds a 15% equity stake in the project.
Electricity from North Kent is being supplied under a 20-year power purchase agreement with the Independent Electricity System Operator.
The project is also expected to inject more than $40m into the local economy over 20 years, including taxes, community benefits, landowner payments and facility spending.
Samsung C&T vice president Eskay Lee said: “Samsung and its partners have created jobs and invested in the community, benefiting real people in Chatham-Kent and across the province.”
Image: Pixabay