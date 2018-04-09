Adwen probes Alpha Ventus fault

The rear part of a nacelle casing on an Adwen M5000 turbine broke off and fell in the sea at the 60MW Alpha Ventus wind farm (pictured) in the German North Sea.

No one was hurt during the incident last Friday and it poses no threat to the marine environment, the operator of the wind farm said.

The reason for the failure is not yet known. The remaining five Adwen M5000 machines are running in idling mode.

Several vessels helped recover parts of the nacelle casing and operators of nearby wind farms were warned of the possible parts floating in the area.

Adwen experts are investigating the incident.

Image: Alpha Ventus