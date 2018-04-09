Articles Filter

Aberdeen towers shape up

First section installed at 92.4MW project off the coast of Scotland  

Aberdeen towers shape up 09/04/2018

Swire Blue Ocean jack-up Pacific Orca has installed the first tower section at Vattenfall’s 92.4MW Aberdeen Bay wind farm off the coast of Scotland.

The project will consist of 11 MHI Vestas V164 8.4MW machines with total heights of 191 metres.

Balance of plant contractor Boskalis installed the first Smulders-made suction bucket jacket foundation last month.

VBMS is installing the 66kV export and array cables at the project.

Aberdeen Bay, which is also known as the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre, is scheduled to start delivering power in the summer.

Image: Vattenfall

