Fraunhofer to trawl German seabed

Fraunhofer IWES is to carry out preliminary analysis of soil conditions at new offshore wind farm zones in the German Baltic and North Sea for Germany's Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency.

The aim is to provide potential bidders for projects in the zones with information relating to the marine environment, the subsoil and wind and oceanographic conditions.

The analysis will allow companies to assess construction costs and expected returns more accurately, Fraunhofer IWES said.

A measurement campaign to collect data to compile 3D seabed models will start in September and take several weeks, it added.

Fraunhofer IWES wind farm planning and operation division manager Bernhard Lange said: “We are delighted to have been selected and to have this opportunity to employ our multichannel seismic survey method for the BSH.”

Image: reNEWS