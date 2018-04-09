Georgia Power forges PV pact

Georgia Power is to source solar power from NextEra Energy Resources and Origis Energy plants totalling 177MW to supply the former's Commercial & Industrial Renewable Energy Development Initiative (C&I REDI).

NextEra Energy Resources will supply power from the 120MW Dougherty County solar plant in Albany, Georgia, when it becomes operational in December 2019.

Origis Energy, through its subsidiary GA Solar 3, will deliver electricity from the 57.5MW Tanglewood plant in Camilla, Georgia. Tanglewood is scheduled to come online in June 2020.

All the power and associated renewable energy credits will go to Georgia Power customers participating in the C&I REDI Program.

Google, Johnson & Johnson, Target and Walmart are among the companies that have signed up to the program for terms of at least 10 years, Georgia Power said.

Image: Pixabay