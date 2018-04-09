Seabased sailing to funds target

Swedish wave developer Seabased has hit 40% of its around €500,000 equity crowdfunding target less than a week after the launch.

The company said it had raised around €200,000 since the campaign on the crowdfunding platform Invesdor went live on 3 April.

17 Dec 2015 The price per share was set at €0.95 with a minimum investment requirement of 750 shares.

The funding round is open until 6 May and has a maximum subscription limit equivalent to around €1.5m.

The funds will be used to scale production resources, develop the R&D and testing processes of its wave technology, and for business development.

Seabased said it has a project pipeline of over 2.5GW.

