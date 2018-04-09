Enel starts Hilltopper climb

Enel Green Power North America has started construction of the 185MW Hilltopper wind farm in Illinois.

The $325m project, which is located in Logan County, was acquired from developer Swift Current Energy and is expected to enter into service by the end of the year.

Enel will sell 100MW of the electricity generated by the project to General Motors to provide all of latter’s power needs at its Ohio and Indiana manufacturing facilities.

A further 17MW portion of Hilltopper will go to Bloomberg to help the business and financial information provider reach its 2025 goal of sourcing 100% of its electricity from renewable energy.

Enel Green Power head Antonio Cammisecra said: “The start of construction of Hilltopper is a new milestone for our growth in the US renewable market and the PPAs with Bloomberg and General Motors are testament to the appeal of our customised renewable energy solutions to large corporate customers.”

Image: Enel