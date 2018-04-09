EDF wins 114MW Brazil prize

EDF Energies Nouvelles has secured a power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 114MW wind farm in the Bahia region of Brazil in the South American country's latest competitive tender.

Construction of project will start in 2019 with the wind farm scheduled for commissioning in 2021.

The 20-year PPA is with 17 Brazilian electricity distribution companies, EDF EN said.

The company said it expects to complete construction of a 117MW wind farm in Bahia latest this year.

Image: EDF