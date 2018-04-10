Siemens Gamesa strikes Oz gold

Siemens Gamesa has been contracted by Neoen to build a 194MW wind farm with a 20MW energy storage system in the Australian state of Victoria.

The deal will see the manufacturer build the entire Bulgana Green Energy Hub, which will feature 56 Siemens Gamesa 3.4-132 turbines, and maintain it for 25 years.

Construction of Bulgana, which will be located in Stanwell, will start this month with commissioning expected in August 2019.

The project has already secured two power purchase agreements with the state government of Victoria and Australian agribusiness Nectar Farms.

Nectar Farms will also receive the power stored in the batteries during low wind periods.

