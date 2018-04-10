Apple hits green goal

Technology giant Apple has revealed that all its global facilities are now powered with 100% renewable energy.

The facilities include retail stores, offices and data centres in 43 countries, the company said.

Apple currently has 25 operational renewable energy projects around the world, including wind and solar facilities, totalling 626MW.

The company has 15 more projects in construction. Once built, over 1.4GW of clean energy generation will be spread across 11 countries, it said.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook added: “We are going to keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible with the materials in our products, the way we recycle them, our facilities and our work with suppliers to establish new creative and forward-looking sources of renewable energy because we know the future depends on it.”

