Storm brews in Ghent

Belgian developer starts building two-turbine project on ArcelorMittal land

10/04/2018

Belgian company Storm Windpower has started construction of a two-turbine wind farm on land owned by steel company ArcelorMittal at the port of Ghent in Belgium.

The turbines will have tip heights of 200 metres and 70-metre blades.

Initial works involve preparing for the construction of the foundations and cabling, Storm said.

A three-turbine wind farm has been operational on ArcelorMittal land at the site since spring 2017, it added. 

Image: Storm Windpower

