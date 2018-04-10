Storm brews in Ghent
Belgian developer starts building two-turbine project on ArcelorMittal land
Belgian company Storm Windpower has started construction of a two-turbine wind farm on land owned by steel company ArcelorMittal at the port of Ghent in Belgium.
The turbines will have tip heights of 200 metres and 70-metre blades.
Initial works involve preparing for the construction of the foundations and cabling, Storm said.
A three-turbine wind farm has been operational on ArcelorMittal land at the site since spring 2017, it added.
Image: Storm Windpower