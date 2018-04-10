EMEC signs on Spanish tidal

Spanish tidal developer Magallanes Renovables has entered into a berth agreement with the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) to deploy its 2MW floating turbine off Orkney.

The so-called Atir trimaran device will be installed at EMEC’s grid-connected test site at the Fall of Warness off the island of Eday.

Chief executive Alejandro Marques de Magallanes said: “We’ve been busy testing our device in Vigo and we are pleased to have already successfully generated power during our towing tests.

“We will continue to optimise the system in order to extract more energy, to ensure the device is performing to its optimum capability.”

Atir is due to be installed by Orkney marine operations outfit Leask Marine by the year-end.

The so-called Ocean_2G project is funded under the Fast Track to Innovation pilot scheme, part of the EU’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme.

Image: Atir tidal turbine (Magallanes Renovables)