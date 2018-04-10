CIP fills clean power coffers

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has raised €3.5bn for its latest fund for investments in renewable energy projects.

The Copenhagen Infrastructure 3 fund closed on 23 March with commitments from 42 institutional investors, including pension funds, insurance companies, family offices and asset/fund managers from Australia, Asia, Europe and Israel.

CIP managing partner Jakob Baruel Poulsen said: “With total commitments of €3.5bn corresponding to the fund’s hard cap, CIP is in a strong position to execute the fund’s investments in a large pipeline of attractive energy infrastructure projects sourced and developed over recent years.”

CIP said the fund has a pipeline covering ownership or exclusivity rights to more than 15 projects currently being developed towards financial close.

The projects include on- and offshore wind, solar, biomass, waste-to-energy, geothermal and reserve capacity in North America, Northwestern Europe and Asia Pacific.

Image: Pixabay