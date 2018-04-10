Greensolver boosts RE credentials

Renewables asset manager Greensolver has acquired UK outfit Entap boosting the former's clean power portfolio to 1.2GW from 488MW previously.

The deal will also see the Entap team join Greensolver, adding three offices in Ireland, Cyprus and Spain.

09 Mar 2018 Entap was set up in 2006 by the investment manager Platina Energy Partners to provide integrated technical and commercial management services to its renewable asset portfolio.

Greensolver chief executive Guy Auger said: “We now benefit from an operational presence in nine countries, amongst which we can find four of the most dynamic and promising markets: France, Netherlands, Ireland and Spain.

“We can also capitalise on our expanded and very experienced team to reach our objective and provide investors with services that truly meets their requirements.”

