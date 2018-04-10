Viking link hits hurdle

Energinet and National Grid have delayed the final investment decision (FID) on the 1.4GW Viking Link interconnector between the UK and Denmark.

A FID was originally scheduled to take place in March, but the partners have postponed the decision “until further clarity is achieved with respect to UK planning consents, which form the basis for the onshore and offshore construction work”.

The decision will also impact the signing of cable and converter contracts, which were originally scheduled to be concluded in the summer, and the 2022 commissioning of the project.

Energinet and National Grid said they are currently working on a revised schedule for a FID, which is expected to be ready by the end of April.

Image: National Grid