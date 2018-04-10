CWind takes care with cables

Global Marine Group company CWind has launched a new service offering for owners of power cables.

The Complete Cable Care package aims to reduce the time needed to respond to and repair damaged wires, the company said.

CWind plans to introduce a suite of additional supporting services later this year.

The company has also added the ASV Pioneer multi-purpose barge to its fleet to support the new cable care service.

The barge, which is capable of operating from breach out to depths of 50 metres, includes a suite of cable repair equipment, such as a carousel for storage.

ASV Pioneer will be based at CWind's offshore hub in Blyth in the northeast of England.

Image: CWind