BayWa fires PV start gun in Spain

BayWa has started preliminary work on the 170MW Don Rodrigo solar plant in Spain following the conclusion of a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Statkraft.

The subsidy-free plant, which will be located on about 265 hectares of land south of Seville, is expected to be commissioned by the end of the year.

BayWa Solar Projects managing director Benedikt Ortmann said: “Building one of the first subsidy-free solar projects of this size in Europe is a ground-breaking milestone; both for us as an international renewable energy company and also for the future of the European PV market.”

Statkraft executive vice president market operations and IT Hallvard Granheim said: “With power purchase agreements like the one for Don Rodrigo we are ensuring the long-term financing of new plants and are thus enabling further development of renewable energy across Europe.”

The deal is Statkraft's first PPA in Spain.

Image: BayWa