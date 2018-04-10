Swiss swoop for German wind
EBL buys 13.2MW Winsen-Pattensen 2 from Win Energie & Orbis
Swiss outfit EBL Wind Invest has acquired the 13.2MW Winsen-Pattensen 2 wind farm in Germany from project developer Win Energie & Orbis for an undisclosed price.
The project, which is located in Harburg county south of Hamburg, features four Nordex N131 3.3MW turbines.
Winsen-Pattensen 2 is expected to feed some 37 gigawatt-hours of electricity to the grid.
The project is the first wind farm EBL Invest has acquired in the Lower Saxony region of Germany.
“The transaction offers a great geographical diversification for our portfolio,” said EBL Wind Invest executive Tobias Andrist.
Image: Nordex