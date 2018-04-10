Articles Filter

Swiss swoop for German wind

EBL buys 13.2MW Winsen-Pattensen 2 from Win Energie & Orbis

Swiss swoop for German wind image 10/04/2018

Swiss outfit EBL Wind Invest has acquired the 13.2MW Winsen-Pattensen 2 wind farm in Germany from project developer Win Energie & Orbis for an undisclosed price.

The project, which is located in Harburg county south of Hamburg, features four Nordex N131 3.3MW turbines.

Related Stories

Winsen-Pattensen 2 is expected to feed some 37 gigawatt-hours of electricity to the grid.

The project is the first wind farm EBL Invest has acquired in the Lower Saxony region of Germany. 

“The transaction offers a great geographical diversification for our portfolio,” said EBL Wind Invest executive Tobias Andrist.

Image: Nordex

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.