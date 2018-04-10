Swiss swoop for German wind

Swiss outfit EBL Wind Invest has acquired the 13.2MW Winsen-Pattensen 2 wind farm in Germany from project developer Win Energie & Orbis for an undisclosed price.

The project, which is located in Harburg county south of Hamburg, features four Nordex N131 3.3MW turbines.

The project is the first wind farm EBL Invest has acquired in the Lower Saxony region of Germany.

“The transaction offers a great geographical diversification for our portfolio,” said EBL Wind Invest executive Tobias Andrist.

Image: Nordex