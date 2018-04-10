Articles Filter

US Air Force salutes SunPower

28MW solar plant comes online at Vandenberg base in California

US Air Force salutes SunPower image 10/04/2018

SunPower Corp has started commercial operations at a 28MW solar plant at the Vandenberg US Air Force base in California.

The project, which will generate 54,500 megawatt-hours a year of electricity, will meet 35% of the base's energy needs under a 25-year power purchase agreement. 

It features SunPower Oasis technology built on land unused for a decade that formerly hosted US Air Force housing.

Vandenberg Air Force Base chief of portfolio optimisation Ken Domako said: “Access to reliable, resilient electricity to meet operational needs is a priority for the US Air Force, and this solar project enables us to increase our own energy security at Vandenberg with competitively priced, dependable solar energy from SunPower.”

Regions Bank provided project financing, with Cornerstone Financial Advisors advising the bank.

Image: SunPower

