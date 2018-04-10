Bay State eyes fish, whale safety

The developers of the up to 800MW Bay State Wind offshore project are to provide over $2m in grants for research into the protection of fish and whale populations in the lease zone off Massachusetts.

The Bay State Wind Marine Science Grant Program will provide $1m for research focusing on addressing questions and concerns raised by the fishing industry.

20 Dec 2017 A further $500,000 will go to the Woods Hole Oceanography Institute for the development of advanced whale detection systems.

The New England Aquarium Right Whale Research Project and the Lobster Foundation of Massachusetts will each receive $250,000 to prevent gear entanglement of the North Atlantic Right Whale.

Bay State Wind environmental manager Laura Morse said: “We are taking steps to strengthen the population of the North Atlantic Right Whale, which is weakened by boat strikes and fishing gear entanglements.

“In addition, Bay State Wind will address two of the main threats to marine life – rising ocean temperatures and ocean acidification – with the clean energy that its wind farms will produce.”

Further grants of $5000 a year for up to five years will go to the Center for Coastal Studies and the National Ocean Science Bowl/Blue Lobster Bowl.

The money will help the Center for Coastal Studies promote marine waste reduction and recycling initiatives, while the National Ocean Science Bowl/Blue Lobster Bowl will use the funding for the Ocean Science Education Program and to encourage students to enter the renewable energy sector.

Bay State Wind, a joint venture between Orsted and Eversource, will also develop a panel including North Atlantic Right Whale specialists, acousticians and environmental representatives to help build a mitigation and monitoring plan.

Image: BOEM