UK partners ink China tidal deal

A Chinese-led consortium including UK consultancy ITPEnergised (ITPE) and Atlantis Resources is to supply a 450kW tidal turbine next year for customer China Three Gorges (CTG).

The consortium is led by China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC), which will be responsible for fabricating the turbine using its local supply chain.

Atlantis Resources and ITPE will provide CSIC with engineering designs for the tidal turbine later this year.

ITPE will then continue to support CSIC through the detailed design, fabrication, installation and O&M phases of the project.

ITPE associate director Mark Leybourne said: “We are excited to be working on this project, having been involved with its inception with CTG over three years ago.

“We are looking forward to working closely with Atlantis over the coming 10 months and we’re confident that this project will provide our Chinese partners with a design that is superior to any of the turbines developed in China to date.”

Atlantis director of turbines and engineering services Drew Blaxland added: “Supporting the eventual delivery and operation of the system, and proving performance and reliability standards in Chinese waters will be a momentum change catalyst to accelerate larger scale marine energy development in China”.

Image: ITPEnergised & Atlantis engineering team (ITPEnergised)