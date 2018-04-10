Articles Filter

Orsted books French charter

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs to supply second SOV for offshore wind work 

Orsted books French charter image 10/04/2018

French marine transportation company Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) is to provide a second wind farm service operation vessel (SOV) for Orsted, according to the designer Salt Ship Design.

The new vessel will be built at the Cemre Shipyard in Turkey, Salt Ship Design said.

The shipyard is already building the new ships sister vessel, which will also be chartered by Orsted, it added.

Image: Louis Dreyfus Armateurs

