Acciona plans 145MW Texas build

Acciona Energia is to build a 144.9MW wind farm at Palmas Altas in Texas.

Palmas Altas will feature 46 Nordex AW125/3150 turbines with hub heights of 87.5 metres and 125-metre rotor diameters.

The $200m project is located Cameron County and will generate 524 gigawatt-hours of electricity a year to be sold on the ERCOT-South Texas wholesale market.

About 170 people will be employed during peak construction, with 10 full-time jobs created once operational, Acciona said.

The project is expected to generate $40m in local tax revenue, as well as more than $44m in lease payments to local landowners, it added.

Acciona Energy USA chief executive Rafael Esteban said: “We are proud to undertake a new wind power project that consolidates the reactivation of our investment activity in the US and confirms our commitment to grow in a controlled and profitable manner in a market that continues to offer very interesting opportunities for the renewables sector.”

Image: Nordex