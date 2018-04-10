Articles Filter

Subsea 7 completes Siem cable unit deal

Siem Aimery and Siem Moxie vessels included in €140m acquisition 

Subsea 7 has completed the the acquisition of cable lay business Siem Offshore Contractors, as well as the Siem Aimery and Siem Moxie vessels.

Following the completion of the deal, Siem Offshore Contractors is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Subsea 7 Group.

Subsea 7 funded the €140m acquisition through its own resources.

The companies announced in March that agreement had been reached on the deal. This followed talks last year, which were terminated in November.

Image: Siem Aimery and Siem Moxie vessels (Siem)

