Tesla charged for BP US battery

Tesla is to supply an energy storage system to BP Wind Energy's operational 25MW Titan 1 wind farm in South Dakota.

The 212kW battery will be integrated with the project, which is located in Hand County, to help manage the internal electricity demands of the 10 turbines when the wind isn’t blowing.

It is expected to be operational in the second half of the year.

BP Wind Energy chief executive Laura Folse said: “The battery pilot project at our Titan 1 wind farm will provide BP Wind Energy valuable insights as we seek opportunities to use energy storage more effectively across our diverse portfolio.”

Image: BP