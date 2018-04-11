Island home for Vineyard O&M

Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners plan to site the operations and maintenance facility for the up to 800MW Vineyard offshore wind farm at the Vineyard Haven waterfront on the island of Martha’s Vineyard off Massachusetts.

The Vineyard Wind partners held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on 10 April to mark the announcement.

Vineyard Power Cooperative, the community development arm of Vineyard Wind, also announced a partnership with the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, Adult Community Education MV and local community colleges for offshore wind career job training and education.

The partnership will be supported by Vineyard Wind’s Windward Workforce fund, a $2m initiative designed to help recruit, mentor and train Massachusetts residents for careers in offshore wind.

Vineyard Wind's proposed wind farm is one of three submitted to Massachusetts regulators in response to the US state's 800MW offshore call.

Other bids were received from Deepwater Wind and from the Vineyard Wind joint venture between Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners. The winners are expected to be announced later this month.

Image: reNEWS