Bibby takes 3D view

Bibby HydroMap has added a 3D mobile marine laser scanner system to its offshore asset inspection services.

The Carlson Software Merlin lidar mapping system could be used for inspection of wind turbines to complement other surveying technologies, the company said.

Bibby HydroMap added that the vessel-based scanner is designed to integrate with existing hydrographic equipment to acquire data both above and below the waterline.

The lidar aims to reduce the timescales for the acquisition and processing of data compared with conventional inspection techniques, it added.

Image: Bibby HydroMap