Articles Filter

Bibby takes 3D view

New laser scanner aims to reduce timescale for offshore data processing

Bibby takes 3D view image 11/04/2018

Bibby HydroMap has added a 3D mobile marine laser scanner system to its offshore asset inspection services.

The Carlson Software Merlin lidar mapping system could be used for inspection of wind turbines to complement other surveying technologies, the company said.

Bibby HydroMap added that the vessel-based scanner is designed to integrate with existing hydrographic equipment to acquire data both above and below the waterline.

The lidar aims to reduce the timescales for the acquisition and processing of data compared with conventional inspection techniques, it added.

Image: Bibby HydroMap

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.