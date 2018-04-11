MHI Vestas makes smart move

MHI Vestas has launched a suite of next-generation smart tools to enhance design assessments, monitoring and real-time decision-making related to wind turbines.

The manufacturer said the four products, which are already available to its clients, aim to improve the company's business case during design and operations and maintenance.

15 Sep 2017 The Smart Foundation Loads software package has been developed to carry out load design simulations ahead of detailed load assessments, the company said.

Smart Dampers aims to cut fatigue and design loads by reducing side-to-side and fore-aft tower movements, it added.

Smart Fast Data will increase the flow of information from a turbine 600 times faster than traditional SCADA methods, MHI Vestas said.

The Smart Performance Monitor allows wind farm monitoring from a hand-held device, which will provide real-time information on a project.

MHI Vestas head of product management Henrik Baek Jorgensen said: “We are not content to just manufacture the world’s most powerful turbine.

“We know that our customers require world-class production and operation of the turbine in every area. This product portfolio addresses their most critical business needs and gives them an unprecedented level of visibility and control.”

Image: MHI Vestas