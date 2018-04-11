Revenue slides at Hanwha

Revenue at solar module developer Hanwha Q Cells slipped 10% in 2017 to just under $2.18bn from almost $2.43bn in the previous year.

The fall came despite an 18.7% increase in module shipments to 5438MW, compared with 4583MW in 2016.

Hanwha said it was negatively affected by the recognition of a one-time loss associated with the discontinuation of its wafer manufacturing operations and bad debt expenses.

In the first quarter of 2018, the company expects revenue in the range of $430m to $450m.

Total module shipments this year are projected to be between 6GW and 6.2GW, the company added.

Image: Hanwha Q Cells