Pattern cuts ribbon in Quebec

Pattern Energy Group has completed the 147MW Mont Sainte-Marguerite wind farm in Quebec, Canada.

The project, which is located about 50km south of Quebec City, comprises 46 Siemens Gamesa 3.2MW direct drive machines.

Related Stories North Kent spins in Ontario

09 Apr 2018

Ontario OKs North Kent 1

13 Jul 2016 Pattern said the turbine hubs were provided by Quebec outfit Group FabDelta, while the towers were manufactured by Marmen at the latter company's facility in Matane. Blades were manufactured in Ontario.

Over 350 workers were employed during peak construction, with 10 full-time jobs created to provide ongoing operations and maintenance.

Borea Construction built the wind farm under the supervision of Pattern Development's construction management team.

Mont Sainte-Marguerite will supply electricity to Hydro-Quebec Distribution under a 25-year power purchase agreement.

Pattern is acquiring the wind farm from PSP Investments in a deal expected to close in the next few weeks.

Pattern Development chief executive Mike Garland said: “The successful completion of our first project in Quebec brings our total operational capacity in Canada to 1533MW, making Pattern the largest wind power producer in the country with nine facilities across four provinces.”

Image: Pattern Energy