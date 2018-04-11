India seeks 1GW offshore

India has issued a call for expressions of interest to develop 1GW of offshore wind farms off the coast of Gujarat.

The National Institute of Wind Energy issued the call for global companies that have experience of developing at least 500MW of offshore projects.

Indian onshore wind manufacturers and developers with 500MW or more installed are also invited to bid, as long as they have tie ups with global counterparts with offshore experience of 500MW or over.

Interested parties must also have an annual turnover of Rs500 crores (€62m) over the last three years.

The deadline to submit an expression of interest is 5pm local time on 25 May.

Image: reNEWS