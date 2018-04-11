Articles Filter

India seeks 1GW offshore

Call for expressions of interest for projects off Gujarat

India seeks 1GW offshore image 11/04/2018

India has issued a call for expressions of interest to develop 1GW of offshore wind farms off the coast of Gujarat.

The National Institute of Wind Energy issued the call for global companies that have experience of developing at least 500MW of offshore projects.

Indian onshore wind manufacturers and developers with 500MW or more installed are also invited to bid, as long as they have tie ups with global counterparts with offshore experience of 500MW or over.

Interested parties must also have an annual turnover of Rs500 crores (€62m) over the last three years.

The deadline to submit an expression of interest is 5pm local time on 25 May. 

Image: reNEWS

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.