GE shines for Pacifico in Japan

Brilliance solar inverters supplied to 40MW PV project in Furukawa 

GE shines for Pacifico in Japan image 11/04/2018

GE Power has supplied and commissioned inverters for Pacifico Energy Osaki GK's 40.32MW solar farm in Furukawa, Japan.

The Brilliance solar inverters were delivered along with ring main units and recombiners.

GE will also provide a 20-year long-term service agreement to manage the maintenance and service of its equipment.

GE Power Conversion solar chief executive Patrick Fetzer said: “We are glad to successfully deliver the solar project and help the country expand its solar footprint in the midst of a growing clean energy ecosystem.”

